Ronald Koeman will reportedly become the new Barcelona manager, with an official announcement to be made this week.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who states the Dutch tactician will leave his post with the Netherlands national team to take up the position at the Nou Camp.

See below for details as it looks like Koeman is set to be made official soon, replacing Quique Setien after this hugely disappointing season at Barcelona…

Ronald Koeman has been choosen as new Barcelona manager. He's going to leave Holland National team to join Barça – official statement on this week. Here we go! ??? #FCB #Barcelona #Koeman — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2020

Koeman has long been highly rated at the top level of the game, though he recently had a disappointing stint in charge of Everton in the Premier League.

Prior to that, he’d impressed in his time at Southampton, but this will surely be the biggest management job of his career so far by a long way.

The 57-year-old played for Barca during his playing days, and also had a spell as assistant manager there at the start of his coaching career.

Koeman’s only other job in La Liga, however, was a disappointing one, as he struggled in a brief stint with Valencia between 2007 and 2008.