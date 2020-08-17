Jadon Sancho willing to push for Dortmund to accept Man United transfer offer on one condition

Jadon Sancho is reportedly willing to tell Borussia Dortmund he wants to leave as long as Manchester United make a suitable transfer offer.

The Sancho transfer saga has dragged on and on this summer, but Red Devils fans will no doubt still be hoping they can see the exciting young England international at Old Trafford soon.

The latest from Sky Sports is that Sancho could do his bit to push for a move away from Dortmund if Man Utd step up their efforts and meet Dortmund’s £108million asking price for him.

The 20-year-old is one of the most exciting young players in world football and would surely be worth the investment for United, as he seems likely to only continue getting better and better.

Sancho has looked electrifying in his time in the Bundesliga and it would be great to see him back in English football after his spell at Manchester City as a youngster.

United need a little more spark in their attack and Sancho seems ideal to give it to them and help them close the gap on the likes of Liverpool and Man City next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were dumped out of the Europa League last night and it means another trophyless season for the club.

Sancho, however, is good enough that he could transform United’s fortunes for many years to come.