Shock as Barcelona star found to be drink driving after accident in Catalonia

According to Catalunya Radio via Diari de Girona, Barcelona misfit Arthur Melo has been caught drink driving after an accident in the Palafrugell area of Girona.

The report states that the midfielder, who will join Juventus as part of a swap deal that will bring Miralem Pjanic to Barcelona, was reported by the local police after failing a breathalyser test.

Diari de Girona don’t appear to state that the 24-year-old was arrested, the ace was driving his Ferrari whilst over the limit when an accident occurred – thankfully the incident was minor.

It’s added that the accident took place at around 4am, with Arthur’s Ferrari colliding with the sidewalk and crashing into a light, no one was injured and there was no significant damage to the car.

This is the latest in a series of dramas involving the Brazilian, with Sport reporting that the ace is trying to terminate his contract and join Juventus early after a massive falling out with Barcelona.

Arthur is already facing disciplinary action from the club after refusing to train once his move to Juventus was pre-agreed.

The club clearly weren’t going to tolerate this kind of behaviour as they later stopped Arthur from entering the Camp Nou to watch Barcelona’s Champions League tie against Napoli.