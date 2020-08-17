The 4 Barcelona stars that Man United are interested in, with two possibly solving key problems

According to Spanish publication Sport via the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are interested in capitalising on Barcelona’s dire situation by targeting 4 of the Catalan outfit’s stars.

Sport report that the four possible options for the Red Devils are Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Samuel Umtiti.

It’s reported that injury-prone attacker Dembele is eyed as an alternative to Jadon Sancho for United, with United even said to have made contact with the Frenchman to sound out a possible transfer.

Sport add that the Manchester outfit would be keen on injury-prone centre-back Umtiti if the ace is available for a cut-price fee, with the Red Devils expressing in the ace in the past as well.

Experience has also been targeted with eyes on Vidal and Rakitic, with the Croatian being the more difficult player to recruit as he’s keen on a return to Sevilla.

Both the maestros have just a year left on their current contracts, meaning that Barcelona are approaching the final period of time to cash in on the pair.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal target’s father hints that Gunners transfer is imminent with social media activity Manchester City players “devastated” with Pep Guardiola blunder vs Lyon The contract terms that Barcelona will offer Koeman with legend’s appointment close

The aforementioned targets would all bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in problem areas, with reinforcements probably seen as the lowest priority given United’s current depth areas.

The Red Devils need more quality on the wings, this was shown in the side’s 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals last night.

United are also lacklustre in central defence with last summer’s marquee signing and now captain Harry Maguire enduring an average debut season, with the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly unreliable.

It would be interesting to see whether United would pursue deals for either or both of Dembele and Umtiti given the duo’s constant injury troubles over the last couple of years.