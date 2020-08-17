The contract terms that Barcelona will offer Koeman with legend’s appointment close

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona legend Ronald Koeman is the leading candidate to become the Catalan outfit’s boss after the sacking of Quique Setien.

Mundo Deportivo (MD) report that controversial president Josep Maria Bartomeu has already held talks with Koeman over the last few days, with an agreement for the Dutchman to become boss close.

It’s added that talks have also been held with Koeman’s agent, Rob Jansen, with Barcelona hoping to appoint the current Dutch national team boss for either free or a minimal amount of compensation.

MD add that the club’s plan is to offer Koeman a two-season contract, however the the experienced boss’ second campaign will rest on the decision of the team’s new president that will be appointed.

Given that Barcelona will have a new president in a year’s time, MD add that a contract longer than two years will not be possible for Koeman.

MD report that Bartomeu spoke to several candidates before deciding that Koeman was the best fit, the 57-year-old is keen to take charge after missing out on this opportunity in the past.

Koeman is a very experienced manager, with successful spells in his homeland as well a couple of jobs in the Premier League, the ace also won the Copa del Rey with Valencia during his short time there.

Koeman has done a wonderful job with the Netherlands’ national team since being appointed, he’s completely transformed the side after years of mediocrity and has built a team capable of contending for major honours in the years to come.

Barcelona are clearly in a sticky situation with discontent throughout the entire club, for this reason the appointment of a club legend in Koeman is ideal to give the team some stability.

Koeman cemented his legend with his brilliant performances during his six years with the Blaugrana as a player, with the Dutchman also having worked as an assistant for the club in the early 2000s.

Koeman’s style of play also fits perfectly with Barcelona’s system, he’s also got the standing and legend status at the club which should help prevent any player dramas from taking over the side – which has been the case recently.