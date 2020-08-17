Tottenham are reportedly closing in on a free transfer swoop for experienced goalkeeper Joe Hart.

The 33-year-old was most recently at Burnley but had fallen out of favour, despite previously having a great career with Manchester City and the England national team.

Hart will now most likely head to Spurs for a backup role, however, with the experienced shot-stopper a decent option to provide competition for Hugo Lloris.

See below as BBC Sport’s Simon Stone claims Hart is having his medical ahead of a transfer to Tottenham…

Joe Hart having medical @SpursOfficial. Will join Lloris and Gazzaniga. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) August 17, 2020

This follows Hart also being linked with Chelsea in a recent report from the Sun, though it seems this move has fallen through.

The Blues arguably have even more pressing issues in goal, however, so probably don’t need to focus on a backup ‘keeper, but instead a new number one who’d be ready to replace the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Hart might have been a useful bench option for Chelsea, but they also currently have Willy Caballero as a reliable enough option for that role.

Tottenham fans won’t be blown away by this deal, but it’s a relatively low-risk and potentially smart piece of business.