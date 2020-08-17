If the sales of Ferran Torres to Manchester City as well as Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin to Villarreal weren’t a big enough sign that Valencia are once again in crisis, news that players left at the club aren’t being paid is only making a bad situation much worse.

According to Cadena Cope and cited by Football Espana, Valencia’s remaining club captains, Rodrigo Moreno, Jose Luis Gaya and Jaume Costa met with president Anil Murthy to speak about the lack of any form of salary payment since June.

As if that weren’t bad enough, a suggestion that the players accept IOU notes for now, essentially because the payment will be delayed and may not be made at all, hasn’t been received well by the dressing room.

MARCA, cited by Football Espana note the expiry dates of the IOU’s as being September 2021, meaning that it could be up to 15 months after the original payments were due before they are actually paid.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Lautaro Martinez powers home brilliant header to give Inter lead vs Shakhtar after goalkeeper error Done deal: Tottenham confirm youngster’s exit on loan for 2020/21 campaign Exciting Chelsea youngster willing to stay at Stamford Bridge and give Lampard a headache

What this evidences is that the scale of the crisis at Mestalla is much bigger than anyone could possibly have envisaged.

It wouldn’t therefore be a surprise if more players left before the start of the new campaign.