Video: Clinical Romelu Lukaku brace seals emphatic Inter win over Shakhtar to book place in Europa League final

Inter secured their place in the Europa League final with a superb 5-0 win over Shakhtar on Monday night, with Romelu Lukaku wrapping up the big win with a brace.

The Belgian has been in brilliant form in his first season with the Italian giants, as he made it 10 consecutive Europa League games in which he has scored while he took his overall tally for the campaign to 33 goals.

Antonio Conte’s side were well on their way to securing a spot in the final on Friday night against Sevilla, but Lukaku added a touch of class in the latter stages to wrap things up and seal a comprehensive victory.

As seen in the two videos below, the Inter star showed real class in front of goal to produce two great finishes, but the second in particular was just world-class centre-forward play as he displayed strength, pace and composure to make it 5-0.

Inter will hope that he can extend that fine form for one more game as they look to sign off on the season with a trophy, but it won’t be easy as Sevilla have real pedigree and experience in winning this competition and so it sets up a fascinating finale.

Based on this performance alone, the Spanish outfit will need to come up with a plan to try and keep Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez quiet, as they will hope to be decisive once again for the Nerazzurri.

The streak continues! ? Romelu Lukaku scores in his 10th consecutive Europa League match ? That's the Belgian's 32nd goal this season ???#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/pajQdvogTf — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 17, 2020