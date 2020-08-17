Video: Ex-Man Utd star reveals crucial reasons behind Old Trafford exit

Former Man Utd ace Ashley Young has revealed that a lack of reassurances over his playing time ultimately ensured that he took on a new challenge and joined Inter.

The 35-year-old joined the Red Devils in 2011, but brought an end to his time at Old Trafford in January as he signed a deal for the rest of this season with an option to extend for another year with the Italian giants.

SEE MORE: Man Utd transfer news: Sancho could FORCE move, approach made for £50m star, no competition for Grealish

Having been a key figure at United prior to that, making 41 appearances in the 2018/19 campaign which was in fact his most appearances in a single campaign as a Man Utd player, it was arguably a surprise to some that he moved on.

However, as per the video below, the versatile ace has revealed that the opportunity and challenge of playing in Italy was a key factor, but also after holding talks with United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he realised that he wasn’t going to get the playing time that he desired even at this stage of his career.

With Inter now pushing to challenge for the Serie A title and as they prepare for a Europa League semi-final clash on Monday night, the switch has worked out pretty well for Young thus far as he’s made 23 appearances this season for Antonio Conte’s side.

Time will tell if he can cap things off with trophies moving forward and prove that the decision to move abroad was the right one for him.