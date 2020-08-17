He’d already opened the scoring for Inter in their Europa League semi-final tie against Shakhtar Donetsk, and Lautaro Martinez’s second, his side’s third, put Inter in total control.

The Ukrainians had been outplayed for the most part but had the chance to get themselves back into the game.

However, once the Argentinian had found the net late into the second half, there was no way back for Shakhtar.

A previous transfer target for Barcelona, it remains to be seen if this was one of his last contributions for the neroazzurri.

You cannot make a mistake around Lautaro Martínez! The Argentine curls in his second goal of the game ? Look at what this means to Antonio Conte! ?#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/9nShPg49S7 — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 17, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport