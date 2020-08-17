Inter broke the deadlock in their Europa League semi-final tie against Shakhtar on Monday night, with Lautaro Martinez scoring the first goal of the game.

The Italian giants fell short in the Serie A title race this season, and so they will be desperate to claim silverware in Antonio Conte’s first year in charge by going all the way in Europe.

SEE MORE: Video: Ex-Man Utd star reveals crucial reasons behind Old Trafford exit

They look as though they’re well on the path to doing so as they drew first blood against Shakhtar, and it all started with an error from the goalkeeper as his poor pass gifted Inter possession, as seen in the video below.

Nicolo Barella did brilliantly from that point onwards though and it was his cross which found Martinez, who produced a superb headed finish to find the back of the net.

It was a quality goal from an Inter perspective, but one that Shakhtar will be desperate to forget and bounce back from as the two sides aim to book their place in the final to face Sevilla later this week.