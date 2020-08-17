Menu

Video: These Arsenal fans love tough-tackling new signing Akinola’s highlights package

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Some Arsenal fans have fallen in love with a highlights package of new signing Tim Akinola, the Athletic (subscription required), just reported that the Gunners have signed the ace on a free transfer.

The north London outfit have secured the 19-year-old’s signature after his release from Championship outfit Huddersfield Town last month.

The highlights package shows some superbly timed tackles from the English-Nigerian, as well the kind of all-around physicality that has helped the ace stand out at youth level.

As well as the defensive midfielder’s tackling ability, Akinola looks like a player who is great at driving forward with the ball from deep in this selection of clips.

Here’s how some Gooners have reacted to the ace’s highlight package:

With the Athletic reporting that Akinola used to be a winger, it’s not surprising to see the talent putting that blistering pace to use in the middle of the park with some crunching challenges.

Akinola has also been on the books of Mansfield and Lincoln City, with the ace also experiencing a loan spell with lower league side Lincoln United.

