Video: These Arsenal fans love tough-tackling new signing Akinola’s highlights package

Some Arsenal fans have fallen in love with a highlights package of new signing Tim Akinola, the Athletic (subscription required), just reported that the Gunners have signed the ace on a free transfer.

The north London outfit have secured the 19-year-old’s signature after his release from Championship outfit Huddersfield Town last month.

The highlights package shows some superbly timed tackles from the English-Nigerian, as well the kind of all-around physicality that has helped the ace stand out at youth level.

As well as the defensive midfielder’s tackling ability, Akinola looks like a player who is great at driving forward with the ball from deep in this selection of clips.

Here’s how some Gooners have reacted to the ace’s highlight package:

I’m loving those tackles, don’t see many young players willing to go in like that anymore plus his timing is superb — Gunners Alley ??? (@Arsenal_L2L) August 17, 2020

Looks like a very good ball carrier and tackler. Can’t be bullied in midfield. Sign him! — Gicheru ? (@martingicheru) August 17, 2020

The boy is good at Tackling ?? — Die Hard Gunner (@itz_tj_jnr) August 17, 2020

CEO of slide tackles — ? (@Nabzo13) August 17, 2020

Nope. The timing of his tackles are exceptional that’s why he is able to keep hold of the ball most of the time. His tackles are not last ditch tackles. He has great pace to cover the opponent before tackling. Good game player — lanre kassim (@lanxykaz) August 17, 2020

With the Athletic reporting that Akinola used to be a winger, it’s not surprising to see the talent putting that blistering pace to use in the middle of the park with some crunching challenges.

Akinola has also been on the books of Mansfield and Lincoln City, with the ace also experiencing a loan spell with lower league side Lincoln United.