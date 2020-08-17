Borussia Dortmund are reportedly among the clubs interested a transfer deal for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha.

According to Sky Sports in the video below, Zaha is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco, but the reporter notes that the link with Dortmund is interesting in the context of the Jadon Sancho transfer rumours this summer.

? BREAKING ? PSG, Dortmund & Monaco are all interested in signing Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace ? pic.twitter.com/8RmIa1C0G1 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 17, 2020

Sancho has been linked with Manchester United by Sky Sports, and if a breakthrough can be made on the deal, Zaha would make a fine like-for-like replacement at the Bundesliga club.

The Ivory Coast international has shone in his time at Selhurst Park and has shown he could surely do a job at a top European club.