Video: Wilfried Zaha linked with transfer that could have major repercussions for Manchester United

Crystal Palace FC Manchester United FC
Borussia Dortmund are reportedly among the clubs interested a transfer deal for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha.

According to Sky Sports in the video below, Zaha is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco, but the reporter notes that the link with Dortmund is interesting in the context of the Jadon Sancho transfer rumours this summer.

Sancho has been linked with Manchester United by Sky Sports, and if a breakthrough can be made on the deal, Zaha would make a fine like-for-like replacement at the Bundesliga club.

The Ivory Coast international has shone in his time at Selhurst Park and has shown he could surely do a job at a top European club.

