According to the Mirror via Argentina outlet Clarin, Arsenal ace Emiliano Martinez has doubled down on the fact that he’ll need to leave this summer if he’s not promised an important role by the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta has a dilemma on his hands as usual star Bernd Leno has recovered from the injury that afforded Martinez the opportunity to act as the side’s No.1 for the most part since the restart.

The Gunners will contest Liverpool in the Community Shield on August 29 with the Premier League kicking off on September 12, Arteta’s decisions soon will decide Martinez’s future.

If the Spaniard hands Leno back his starting spot he’ll run the risk of pushing Martinez to seek an exit, as the Argentine doesn’t want to be a rotation player again after impressing as the side’s No.1.

Martinez is 27 years old now, having spent a decade with the Gunners which has seen him sent out on loan six different times.

Martinez admitted that an exit was on the cards last summer before he was made No.2 to Leno:

“The first loans were always with the option of returning to the club. When I came back from the last loan to Reading, I said that I didn’t want to leave anymore, that now was my time.”

“I wanted to be given the chance or if not, yes, leave.”

“I didn’t want to know anything more if they didn’t give me the opportunity. Unai Emery gave me the chance to go toe-to-toe with Leno this season and it ended as it ended.”

The Argentine stuck firmly to the message he’s been sending recently by suggesting he’ll leave this summer if he’s not promised an important role:

“My goal is to play as much as possible at Arsenal and that’s why when I return I will speak with the coach to decide my future.”

“Leno was already recovered for the final and I played the same.”

“We’ll see. I don’t want to go back to the bench and go months and months without playing. I’ll decide the best option for my career.”

Martinez even responded with “definitely, yes.” when asked if a rotation role would lead to his exit this summer.

Martinez has every right to ensure that he’s a starter next season otherwise he’ll run the risk of losing the biggest momentum he’s built in his professional career.

The stopper, who has been called-up to Argentina’s national team on two occasions but is yet to receive a cap, also spoke about a possible exit to Marca recently and the Continental (Via the Standard).

This has been Martinez’s first season where he’s played a serious role in the first-team, with the stopper looking solid in his 23 appearances across all competitions this term.

Martinez has acted as a model professional during his entire time with the Gunners and it was great to see the ace playing a part in the club’s FA Cup win, you could see how much it meant to the stopper.

You really can’t bemoan Martinez for wanting playing guarantees at this stage of his career, especially after the lengthy journey he’s gone to even get to this bargaining position.