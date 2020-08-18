Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal to beat the likes of Manchester United and Napoli to the transfer of Lille starlet Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Gunners could do with strengthening at the back, with Gabriel looking an ideal option after a strong showing in Ligue 1 last season that has seen him attract plenty of interest this summer.

Still, it looks like Arsenal have done well to see off both Man Utd and Napoli in the race for the 22-year-old, according to the latest from the Daily Mail.

They claim the north London giants have agreed a deal for Gabriel, with the suggestion being that he’s valued at around £22million – a bargain if he moves for that price.

United will surely be disappointed as they could also do with improving in defence, especially following a poor performance from both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in the club’s Europa League defeat to Sevilla.

“That will be the end of coach Jurgen Klopp” – Surprise plan revealed by the Liverpool manager! Click here to find out more.

The Red Devils spent big on Maguire last summer but he’s been slow to settle, and Gabriel could have been a fine partner to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side generally become a bit more solid.

Arsenal probably need this deal more, however, having finished 8th in the Premier League – their lowest finish in 25 years.