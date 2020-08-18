Arsenal look set to beat Napoli to defensive signing while also offloading an outcast to the Italian giants

When you beat another team to a signing it means they do have some interest in strengthening that position, and this could work out perfectly for Arsenal.

Usually making a big signing means someone needs to move on, and The Gunners could beat Napoli to Gabriel Magalhaes while also offloading Sokratis to the Italian side.

The situation with Lille defender Gabriel is still up in the air, but The Daily Mail have indicated that Arsenal have beaten both Man United and Napoli to his signature.

That’s yet to be confirmed by the club, but it’s being reported in a lot of different areas so there must be something to it.

Mikel Arteta still needs to strengthen in other areas so that means a defender may have to make way to free up a wage, so this report about Napoli and Sokratis is perfectly timed:

Napoli, it likes Papastathopoulos. The former Milan has only one more year of contract with Arsenal and is thinking about a new experience! ???@SkySport #afc #transfer — Mario Giunta (@MarioGiunta) August 18, 2020

The Greek defender is perfectly fine but the arrival of Gabriel and return of William Saliba will reduce his opportunities, so this could work out brilliantly for him and Arsenal.