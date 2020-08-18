According to Get French Football News via Telefoot Chaine, Arsenal’s hopes of securing the signature of Gabriel Magalhaes are at risk with Napoli tabling a much higher contract offer to the ace.

It’s reported that Lille have reached provisional agreements with Arsenal, Napoli and Everton for the 22-year-old, leaving the centre-back’s destination in his own hands.

GFFN claim via Telefoot that the Brazilian prefers a move to the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners offering the defender a five-year deal, but Napoli upping the ante has thrown a spanner in the works.

It’s reiterated that Lille are hoping that the 6ft3 ace’s future is sorted in the next 24 hours.

The Daily Mail reported earlier today that the fee Arsenal have apparently agreed to pay is £22m.

Négociations toujours en cours. La conclusion du transfert et la décision définitive de Gabriel Magalhaes sont espérées dans les 24 heures. #Mercato — Saber Desfarges (@SaberDesfa) August 18, 2020

A move to Arsenal does seem to be destiny for Gabriel, with the defender’s father hinting at a transfer to the north London outfit, as well as his brother and sister.

Gabriel helped Lille finish fourth in Ligue 1 this season with some solid displays, the former Brazil youth international also played every minute of the French outfit’s Champions League Group Stage ties.

Now seems like the perfect time for Mikel Arteta to shake-up Arsenal in central defence, with promising talent William Saliba available from next season after joining the Gunners last summer.

Arteta has steadied the backline a little since being appointed but the north London still need to be much better defensively if they hope to reestablish themselves as a UCL side in the near future.