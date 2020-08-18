Florentino Perez tells Zinedine Zidane his plans for Arsenal transfer target Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly told manager Zinedine Zidane that he plans to keep Dani Ceballos at the Bernabeu next season.

The Spain international has been on loan at Arsenal and impressed more and more as the season went on, though his future now remains in some doubt this summer.

Onda Cero have recently reported that Real Madrid rejected an offer from Arsenal for Ceballos, and it now seems like Perez is planning to hold on to him despite the Gunners’ interest in either securing a permanent deal or extending his loan, according to Don Balon.

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope their club can do something to change this situation and extend Ceballos’ stay at the Emirates Stadium after he’s become such a key part of the team’s success under Mikel Arteta.

On the flip side, Real could no doubt do with a player like Ceballos in their squad, with Don Balon noting that he could replace the departing James Rodriguez.

As well as that, the Spanish giants need a long-term successor to midfield veteran Luka Modric, with Ceballos a similar style of creative playmaker in that area of the pitch.

Arsenal surely now face a much tougher task to see Ceballos in red and white again any time soon.

