The latest Arsenal transfer news is here, with plenty of names coming in at the Emirates Stadium already this summer.

Arsenal recently announced the signing of Willian, who joins from Chelsea, while William Saliba will feel like a new signing after returning from his loan back at Saint-Etienne.

Now, Arsenal have two more seemingly done deals, according to reports in The Athletic.

Mikel Arteta’s side are said to have raided Huddersfield Town for exciting youngster Tim Akinola, who will link up with the AFC academy.

On top of that, The Athletic claim Arsenal are now closing in on poaching 20-year-old defender Jonathan Dinzeyi from rivals Tottenham.

The Gunners may also be making major progress on battling the likes of Manchester United and Napoli for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

The highly-rated Brazilian centre-back has really caught the eye in Ligue 1 in recent times and his father has now hinted at a move to north London over other potential destinations.

Finally, there may also have been a set back to one of Arsenal’s major plans in the transfer market.

Reports in Spain claim Real Madrid are not planning to let Dani Ceballos go this summer – whether in a permanent move or even on another loan spell.

This is a huge blow for Arteta, with Ceballos becoming a key player for him despite getting off to a slow start under his predecessor Unai Emery.