Arsenal’s loan approach for ace is destined for failure as Real Madrid hold out for €45m permanent move

The transfers rumours surrounding Arsenal are all over the place just now, as nobody really knows if they actually have the money to make any serious moves.

It feels like every single rumour falls down because they are struggling to find the money to make anything happen, and that’s the current situation with Dani Ceballos too.

The Real Madrid loanee had a slow start at Arsenal, but he became a key player under Mikel Arteta as time went on, so it’s a no brainer for them to bring him back if it’s possible.

A recent report from Football Espana indicates that there’s a deal to be done, but they quote Mundo Deportivo in suggesting that the two sides are miles apart in their negotiations just now.

That report also states that he’s unlikely to play a lot at Real, and Arsenal are trying their best to get him back on another loan deal.

The problem with that is Real Madrid are starting to get irritated with that stance, as they insist Arsenal need to meet their €45m asking price or nothing will happen.

Arsenal’s approach would be fine if they were the only suitors here, but the report also suggests that Real Betis are looking to bring their former player back, so Arsenal might need to alter their stance soon or they could miss out.