Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger could reportedly be set for a return to the dugout for the first time since leaving the Emirates Stadium in 2018.

The legendary French tactician has been out of work for some time now, though he’s had a role with FIFA since he last took charge of a football match in the 2017/18 season.

Now, Fox Sports claim in the video below that Wenger has put himself forward as a candidate to take charge of the Dutch national team as Ronald Koeman looks set to leave his post to replace Quique Setien at Barcelona…

? "Het schijnt dat Arsène Wenger zich zelf heeft gemeld." pic.twitter.com/F08ZfxjtpT — FOX Sports (@FOXSportsnl) August 17, 2020

“That will be the end of coach Jurgen Klopp” – Surprise plan revealed by the Liverpool manager! Click here to find out more.

Although Koeman’s move to the Nou Camp has not yet been made official, it looks as though it’s as good as a done deal as the pundits above discuss who could replace him in charge of the national team.

Fabrizio Romano’s tweet yesterday also suggests an official announcement is imminent…

Ronald Koeman has been choosen as new Barcelona manager. He's going to leave Holland National team to join Barça – official statement on this week. Here we go! ??? #FCB #Barcelona #Koeman — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2020

It would be fascinating to see Wenger in charge of a top national side after such a mixed career at Arsenal that ended on a bit of a low note.

Once regarded as one of the very finest tacticians in the game, it’s fair to say Wenger seemed to lose his way a bit, albeit in difficult circumstances at the Emirates.

It seems likely the 70-year-old still has something to offer at the highest level and he could be better suited to international football due to the slightly lower intensity of the job and the lack of a transfer market to be distracted by.