Barcelona fans gathered to give their team a frosty welcome home after their 8-2 Champions League humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich.

See below as a number of supporters gathered to boo their players off the team bus as they returned from Lisbon after a disastrous performance that saw them crash out of Europe once again…

Barcelona fans BOO their players after disappointing 8-2 defeat to Bayern?? pic.twitter.com/KwFeafIrDf — OfficialRitescore (@Ritescoreupdate) August 18, 2020

Barca fans have every right to be furious with how their players conducted themselves, as there seemed to be so little fight against Bayern, who should not have been able to sweep them aside with such ease.

Lionel Messi and co. also missed out to rivals Real Madrid for the La Liga title this season.

