Josep Maria Bartomeu expressed in a lengthy interview this evening that he’s sure that Marc-Andre ter Stegen will sign a new contract with Barcelona.

Well-regarded journalist Fabrizio Romano reported Bartomeu’s comments whilst also quote tweeting one of his past updates in that the German superstar will sign a new deal until June 2025.

Barcelona recently announced that the 28-year-old will be sidelined for around two-and-a-half months with an injury.

Securing Ter Stegen to new terms should undoubtedly be a priority for the Catalan outfit, the stopper is the most important member of Barcelona’s backline and has been wonderful over the last few years.

See More: Confirmed: Barcelona rule out potential transfer of attacker to Manchester United

Josep Bartomeu, Barça president: “Ter Stegen will sign a new contract with us. He’ll stay here. He’s a fantastic goalkeeper”. ?? #FCB #Barcelona #transfers https://t.co/mRzeJazNN9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal look set to beat Napoli to defensive signing while also offloading an outcast to the Italian giants Medical passed: Forward passes medical with Roma despite injury picked up with Chelsea in the FA Cup Final Chelsea’s insistence on obligatory purchase option holding up outcast’s loan exit

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Germany international, who has been with the Blaugrana since the summer of 2014, wants to be one of the club’s highest earners and rightfully so.

Ter Stegen has made 236 appearances for Barcelona, keeping 100 clean sheets. The ace is the perfect stopper for the Blaugrana due to his ball-playing ability as well shot-stopping heroics.

Ter Stegen had a night to forget, like much of his teammates, in the embarrassing 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, but that was certainly a rare dropping of the ball from the star.

There’s no doubt that Ter Stegen is one of the best goalkeepers in the world given his performances over the last few years, he’s right in the mix with the likes of Alisson, Thibaut Courtois and Jan Oblak.