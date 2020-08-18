Barcelona president insists that Lionel Messi will not leave despite exit rumours

Controversial president Josep Maria Bartomeu has insisted that Lionel Messi will be not leaving Barcelona despite speculation suggesting the all-time great wants to exit the Catalan outfit.

Bartomeu has participated in a lengthy interview this evening to discuss the issues the club is facing, just days after the embarrassing 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Bartomeu, who doesn’t have the best standing with the fans after years of decisions that have proved to be disastrous for the club, insisted that Messi still wants to end his career with the Blaugrana.

Barcelona’s head honcho added that he’s in regular contact with Messi and his father.

Josep Bartomeu, Barça president: “Messi will stay here. Neymar back to Barcelona? PSG don’t want to sell him on this summer. We’re not in talks for Lautaro Martinez right now, we’ve stopped the negotiations with Inter at the end of June. We’ll see what will happen”. ?? #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: Marquinhos scores bullet header to fire PSG into lead vs RB Leipzig The amount of compensation that Barcelona will have to pay to appoint Ronald Koeman Arsenal transfer in doubt as European giants make higher contract offer to defender

Messi has already cemented himself as one of the greatest footballers of all time and the Argentine attacker is definitely the most iconic figure in Barcelona’s own history.

The 33-year-old showed no signs of slowing down this season with 31 goals and 26 assists across all competitions, but Barcelona failed to win any major honours this term.

There’s no doubt that the Blaugrana will need Messi if they’re to transform things anytime soon.