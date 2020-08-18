One of the most important things for a new manager is to determine your strongest XI and work on establishing a style and a togetherness in the team.

Apart from Lionel Messi, you can reasonably argue that Marc-Andre ter Stegen is Barcelona’s next most important player, as he can play out from the back and he’s saved them on many occasions with some outstanding stops.

There was no surprise when Quique Setien was sacked after the 8-2 thumping against Bayern Munich, but it looks like the new manager will need to open next season without the German keeper after he was ruled out for two to three months.

It was thought that he may need to have surgery at the end of this season anyway, but Barcelona have confirmed that he will be out for up to three months after successful surgery:

That means Neto should have a decent run of games at the start of next season although it’s hard to see any situation where he does well enough to consign ter Stegen to the bench on his return.