Chelsea will need to break this transfer record for the second time this summer if they want to land Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz has been linked with Chelsea for so long now that most fans will presume that the deal will be done.

While that might not be the case, it does sound like things are progressing well, but it’s certainly going to cost Chelsea a lot of money.

Christian Falk tends to be spot on when it comes to German football rumours, and it sounds like it will come down to Chelsea being willing to break the transfer record for a German player:

Our Story: negotiations between @bayer04_en and @ChelseaFC for @kaihavertz29 started in the middle of last week. Havertz will become the most expensive German player of all time @SPORTBILD @AxelHesse1 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 18, 2020

That might immediately get you wondering who the most expensive German footballer of all time was, but you don’t have to look very far to find the answer.

According to Transfermarkt, Chelsea have already broken that record once this summer with the €53m that they paid to RB Leipzig for Timo Werner, so that does suggest this might not be as expensive as you first though.

Havertz has proven himself to be one of the biggest talents in world football, so it’s completely reasonable to suggest that he would fetch more than €100m in normal circumstances.

The problem is that the Covid-19 shutdown has crippled a lot of teams financially, so it would be a surprise if the final amount is anywhere close to that.