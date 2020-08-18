According to Sempre Milan via Sky Sports Italy, AC Milan are yet to reach an agreement with Chelsea for out-of-favour midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko due to the Blues standing firm on their demands.

Bakayoko enjoyed a decent loan spell with the Rossoneri in the 18/19 season which is why the San Siro outfit want the Frenchman back, but Chelsea are sticking to their usual tough negotiating stance.

Sky Italia report that the west London outfit are demanding a €30m obligatory purchase option be included as part of the 26-year-old’s loan move, with Milan unwilling to agree to this so far.

To make matters even more difficult, Chelsea are insisting that the purchase option is not tied to any appearance conditions or performance-related clauses, with the club hoping to guarantee a sale.

The Blues signed Bakayoko in the summer of 2017 for £40m, as per BBC Sport. His debut season was a disaster and he was subsequently cast aside when Maurizio Sarri arrived, heading out to Milan on loan.

Bakayoko spent this season back with former club Monaco, making 23 appearances.

Sky Italia report that the defensive midfielder would like to return to Milan, however the ace is yet to reach a formal contract agreement with the Serie A side.

Bakayoko recently turned 26 years old, whilst his time at Chelsea has been a disaster, he’s got plenty of time to reestablish himself as a top player, with Milan offering the perfect platform for that.

From a personal perspective, next season is absolutely massive for Bakayoko’s career, the right move will allow the ace to get back on track and even challenge for a spot in France’s Euros squad.

Chelsea have a reputation for being tough negotiators so it will be interesting to see if they ease their demands when it comes to a player that clearly has no place in Frank Lampard’s squad.