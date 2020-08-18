During a lengthy interview with Barcelona TV, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu ruled out a potential transfer for Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United.

Bartomeu added that the injury-prone Frenchman is one of eight stars that aren’t available for sale (including wonderkid Ansu Fati), as the Blaugrana prepare to make massive changes this summer.

Barcelona need to cut their massive wage bill ahead of next season, with the club in a difficult financial position due to the impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to Sport via the Manchester Evening News, Dembele was one of four Barcelona players that United were keen on this summer, as well as Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti.

The La Liga powerhouses signed the tricky attacker in a deal worth a total of up to £135.5m back in the summer of 2017, as per BBC Sport, but the Frenchman has endured a difficult time in Catalonia.

Barça president ruled out the chance of opening talks with Man United to Ousmane Démbélé: “He’ll stay. Messi, Ter Stegen, Lenglet, Semedo, De Jong, Griezmann and Démbélé are not for sale”. J. Bartomeu also added that “Coutinho can stay here, if Koeman want him”. ?? #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2020

Dembele has been plagued by constant injury troubles during his time at Barcelona, this has limited the 23-year-old to just nine appearances this season, with one goal contribution.

The World Cup winner has shown glimpses of quality at times but fitness issues and regular off-the-pitch drama has prevented Dembele from truly proving his price-tag.

The skilful winger has scored 19 goals and chipped in with 17 assists in 74 appearances for Barcelona.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were reportedly eyeing the forward as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho, the Red Devils seriously need to bolster their wide options this summer.