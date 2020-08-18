Juventus have reportedly set a staggeringly low asking price for star player Cristiano Ronaldo as they offer him to PSG this summer.

The Portugal international had another fine season for Juve this term, though his 37 goals in all competitions could not help the club to Champions League glory as they were surprisingly knocked out by Lyon in the last 16.

Ronaldo is now on offer to PSG for just £54million – surely a price the French giants can easily afford and will view as worthwhile for one of the best players in the world.

Despite his age, Ronaldo remains at the top of his game and would surely have an easy time in the somewhat less competitive Ligue 1 next season.

The 35-year-old has already dominated in the Premier League, La Liga and now Serie A, so it would be interesting to see if he embraced another new challenge before the end of his career.

PSG, meanwhile, could probably do with a big-name signing up front this summer as Neymar is linked with a return to Barcelona once again.

Even if the Brazilian superstar did leave the Parc des Princes, Ronaldo joining to link up with Kylian Mbappe would certainly be a sight to behold.