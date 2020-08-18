Deal confirmed: Chelsea defender heads out on a season long loan to Ligue 1 newcomers

It’s expected that we might see a lot of loan transfers this summer due to a lack of money, and Chelsea have a bigger squad than most.

For years they have stockpiled talented players with a view to loaning them out and developing them for the first team or to sell on for a profit.

That approach makes it even harder for any of the youngsters to break through, so it’s common to see them go on several loan spells before making the first team or eventually moving on.

Trevoh Chalobah has already spent some time on loan at Ipswich and Huddersfield in recent seasons, but he looks set to broaden his horizons with a move to Ligue 1 newcomers Lorient:

Trevoh Chalobah est prêté une saison chez les ? par @ChelseaFC ! Welcome Trevoh ? ! ??? https://t.co/sgxV4fRzKX pic.twitter.com/lIRA204BZP — FC LORIENT ? (@FCLorient) August 18, 2020

Lorient were an established Ligue 1 side for a few years before finally dropping out of the division, so they’ll be looking to survive next year as a bare minimum.

Chalobah can play in either defence or midfield and his pace should allow him to stand out in a physical league like Ligue 1, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on.