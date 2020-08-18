Deal confirmed: Liverpool defender heads out on a season long loan

The signing of Kostas Tsimikas means that Liverpool’s left back area is sorted ahead of the new season, so any youngsters knew their chances of making the team had become even more slim.

The transfer market is noticeably quiet due to the global financial situation, so there could be some chances for youngsters to go on loan and play at a higher level as teams look to pad out their squad.

That’s certainly the case with Liverpool youngster Adam Lewis, after Ligue 1 side Amiens announced they have signed him on a season long loan:

? L'Amiens SC est fier d'annoncer l'arrivée d'Adam Lewis ! L'arrière gauche et international U20 anglais rejoint le club sous forme de prêt pour la saison à venir ! Welcome Adam ! ???? pic.twitter.com/X05pl7oPFr — Amiens SC (@AmiensSC) August 18, 2020

This should be a great move for him as it gives him the chance to play at a higher level, while Ligue 1 has always proven to be a good stepping stone to the Premier League so it will help his development too.

Amiens are a mid table side who don’t have a giant following so he won’t be under a ton of pressure there, so it should give him a chance to prove himself for the future.

Admittedly he will still struggled to get into the Liverpool side on his return, but if he does well then he could earn a decent move next summer.