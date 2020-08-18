Cercle Brugge have now officially announced the signing of Chelsea starlet Ike Ugbo on a season-long loan deal that includes a permanent option.

The 21-year-old has previously had loan spells at Barnsley, MK Dons, Scunthorpe and Roda JC.

Ugbo, a former England Under-20s international and prolific scorer at youth level for the Blues, fared quite well with Dutch second-division side Roda last season.

Ugbo scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 28 league outings, though Roda could only finish 17th.

Respected Chelsea journalist Nizaar Kinsella reports that the permanent option included in the deal is worth £4.5m.

Here’s how the Brugge outfit announced the youngster’s signature:

Ugbo’s move is now announced. A loan move to Cercle Brugge, same ownershop as AS Monaco, but with a £4.5m option to buy: https://t.co/VVhfp0XE57 #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) August 18, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona’s new manager will need to start next season without a crucial player after long term injury confirmed Ronald Koeman’s previous comments hint at possible transfer outcome for Arsenal target Coutinho Deal confirmed: Chelsea defender heads out on a season long loan to Ligue 1 newcomers

The centre-forward joins a Cercle Brugge side that finished just two places above bottom in the Belgian second division.

Brugge’s new campaign has already started, with the side registering one win and one loss from their two games so far.

After an encouraging season with Roda, Ugbo will be raring to go with Cercle Brugge, with the ace certainly boasting the talent to help fire the side up the table.