The agents of Juventus winger Douglas Costa have reportedly offered their client to Manchester United in a surprise potential transfer deal.

The Brazil international has shone at Juve down the years, though he’s not been as effective this season and doesn’t have the best recent fitness record.

Still, he’s being strongly linked with Man Utd by Sky Sports, who suggest that the Red Devils could consider alternatives to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Costa is certainly a top talent on his day, with bags of tricks and skills out wide, and the ability to score the occasional wonder-goal, even if his overall end product could be better.

At the age of 29, however, he’s not really at his peak and some United fans may be disappointed if he turns out to be the club’s main alternative to Sancho, who is a lot younger and who seems a better stylistic fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s style of play.

Gianluca Di Marzio told Sky Sports the current situation, saying: “Juventus want him to leave. His agents are moving to find a solution, they have talked to Manchester United, to understand if the would be interested.

“They will think about it, but the problem is that Douglas Costa is often injured, so this is a problem for a club that wants to buy him. The agents have talked to Manchester United, for sure, and have proposed his transfer.”