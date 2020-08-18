“It’s nothing like La Liga” – International teammate explains why Lionel Messi shouldn’t move to the Premier League

The famous old cliche always ponders if a player could do it on a wet and windy night in Stoke or Bolton, but it sounds like Gonzalo Higuain and the Premier League just weren’t suited at all.

He managed 5 goals in 14 games during a loan spell at Chelsea a couple of years ago, but he never looked fully comfortable or happy in the league.

Spanish outlet Marca have looked at some of his recent comments, and he got on to the topic of Lionel Messi and the Premier League.

The report acknowledged the rumours that Messi might want to leave and the Premier League will always be a touted destination, but it looks like Higuain wouldn’t recommend it:

“I suffered a lot in the Premier League and couldn’t adapt in those six months. It’s nothing like LaLiga.”

“There, the defenders rough you up with kicks and they don’t blow for freekicks like they would in Spain. I don’t know how that would affect Messi.”

La Liga does have it’s fair share of hatchet men so Messi takes a lot of bumps in most games, but there’s no doubt that English football is more physical and he would certainly be on the end of a reducer or two.

Man City will be the most likely destination due to the Pep Guardiola connection, but it will be interesting to see if he actually ends up leaving.