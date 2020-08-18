Borussia Dortmund reiterate Jadon Sancho stance as Manchester United remain relaxed over transfer

Borussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke has spoken out on the Jadon Sancho to Manchester United transfer saga to reiterate his club’s stance on the deal.

The England international has been the subject of much speculation this summer after showing world class potential during his time in the Bundesliga, and it would certainly be exciting to see him in the Premier League with Man Utd or indeed any other top club.

Discussing the prospect of a sale, however, Watzke has once again doubled down on Dortmund’s stance, insisting the club face no pressure to sell this summer.

“We weren’t in a situation where we had to sell at any cost. Clubs noticed that too,” he said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

The report adds that United have been frustrated but relaxed by Dortmund’s stance, so it remains to be seen if they still ultimately feel they can get this signing over the line.

The transfer window runs until the 5th of October, so there is plenty of time for things to change in the coming weeks, though it may be a slightly quieter summer than usual due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.