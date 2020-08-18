Arsenal are reportedly set to seal the transfer of 20-year-old defender Jonathan Dinzeyi following his recent departure from rivals Tottenham.

The Gunners are being linked with this slightly surprising move by The Athletic, who claim the England youth international looks set to be snapped up by Mikel Arteta’s side following his release at Spurs.

It’s not quite clear why Arsenal are targeting a Tottenham reject, with Dinzeyi failing to make a competitive appearance for the club before his departure, though he did once feature in a friendly for the senior side.

Arsenal surely need to be aiming higher than this, even if they feel Dinzeyi may still have a bright future in the game and represents a low-risk deal due to currently being unattached.

The Athletic suggest AFC are keen to add players to their academy, so it seems Dinzeyi is not being eyed with a view to linking up with the first-team any time soon.

It will be interesting to see how this strategy works out for them, with The Athletic adding that more similar youth signings could soon follow.