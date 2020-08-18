Leicester City are reportedly already in talks with Ajax’s Nicolás Tagliafico as they look to secure a replacement for current left-back Ben Chilwell.

Chilwell, 23, has climbed the Foxes’ academy ranks since signing his first youth deal all the way back in 2009 and has now become the club’s first-choice left-back having made 33 appearances in all competitions last season.

Despite being with the Foxes for 11 years, the young Englishman is reportedly on the verge of a summer switch to Frank Lampard’s Chelsea, as per Sky Sports.

However, according to Calcio Mercato Leicester City appear to be wasting no time in securing a suitable replacement for Chilwell having reportedly already opened negotiations for Ajax’s Tagliafico.

The Argentinian international has reportedly been a long-standing target for Napoli and this year’s Europa League finalists Inter Milan, however, according to the report, Leicester City have emerged as front-runners to secure the full-back’s signature.

The attacking full-back who has been involved in an impressive 12 goals last season for Ajax will reportedly be allowed to depart the Dutch side for £40m.

It is understood that Leicester City have already initiated talks, however, it remains unclear at this stage whether or not the talks are between Leicester City and the player, or between the two clubs.