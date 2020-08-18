Liverpool send message to Bayern Munich over Thiago Alcantara transfer

Liverpool have reportedly sent a message to Bayern Munich over their Thiago Alcantara transfer stance this summer.

The Spain international has long been linked with a move to Anfield, but the latest from the Guardian is that Liverpool have informed Bayern that they don’t want to pay their current asking price for him.

The report explains that Liverpool could be prepared to wait until January to sign him on a pre-contract deal for the following summer.

It remains to be seen if Bayern’s stance will shift, with the club surely likely to do all they can to avoid losing a top player like Alcantara on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old has been a world class performer during his time at the Allianz Arena, and it would be great to see the stylish midfield playmaker in the Premier League at some point.

“That will be the end of coach Jurgen Klopp” – Surprise plan revealed by the Liverpool manager! Click here to find out more.

Liverpool could do with someone like Alcantara in their squad, with Jurgen Klopp arguably lacking someone with that kind of spark in that area of the pitch at the moment.

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum have all been top performers for the Reds, but their more defensive style means most of the team’s creativity comes from their attacking full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

Alcantara could provide LFC with another creative outlet, and provide an upgrade on under-performing duo Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.