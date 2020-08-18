Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster could follow Harry Wilson in leaving the Reds on loan this summer as six Premier League clubs reportedly eye a deal for him.

Brewster impressed in a spell with Swansea City last season and it could now be that he’ll get the chance to show what he can do in the top flight rather than the Championship.

According to Goal, Liverpool’s exciting young striker is being eyed up by Aston Villa, Newcastle, Burnley, Brighton, Crystal Palace and newly-promoted Fulham.

The report adds that some Championship clubs are also keen on Brewster, with interest from all three teams that got relegated from the Premier League last season – Norwich City, Bournemouth and Watford.

Liverpool fans will hope to see Brewster get regular playing time at a high level, with the 20-year-old looking a big talent who could have a bright future at Anfield.

“That will be the end of coach Jurgen Klopp” – Surprise plan revealed by the Liverpool manager! Click here to find out more.

For the time being, however, Brewster seems unlikely to see much first-team action at Anfield due to the long list of world class attacking options Jurgen Klopp currently has at his disposal.

Another year out on loan could be ideal for Brewster to show what he can do and return to Liverpool ready to compete for his place.