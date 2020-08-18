Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov has made a few suggestions to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about what he needs to change in his Red Devils squad.

Among those changes is bringing Scott McTominay back into United’s starting XI, with the Scotland international having a fine season at Old Trafford before recently being a little overlooked by Solskjaer.

It’s not clear why the Norwegian tactician has not relied on McTominay as much of late, but Berbatov seems convinced it could be a good idea to reinstate him.

Speaking to Betfair, as quoted by the Metro, Berbatov said: “I would like to see Scott McTominay get back in the team.

“But United need more depth, Ole made his first substitution very late last night when things weren’t going well.

“It does show he trusts his first eleven a lot, but maybe it shows he doesn’t trust his bench so much.”

Man Utd fans will probably agree with this assessment, especially as many of the club’s supporters will no doubt feel passionately about the inclusion of homegrown players.

United have a proud history of promoting from their academy, and McTominay is the latest successful graduate who’s done more than enough to earn his place in the senior side.

