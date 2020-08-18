Tony Cascarino has hailed Anthony Martial for becoming “twice the player” this season after showing some hugely improved form for Manchester United.

The France international has always looked a promising young talent at Old Trafford, but there’s no doubt his form took a major down-turn under Jose Mourinho, and it took him some time to recover under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

? “A year ago I’d have said Martial wasn’t good enough.” ? “Now he is twice the player, all Utd fans will recognise that.” ? “The numbers say they can challenge for a title in the forward areas.” Tony Cascarino gives his assessment of #MUFC’s striker options. pic.twitter.com/FzFuFZK8Mu — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 18, 2020

Now, Martial looks a far more complete footballer and has his confidence back, with talkSPORT pundit Cascarino praising him in the video above.

United fans will be pleased with this analysis, and will no doubt be delighted that Martial is finally achieving his full potential.