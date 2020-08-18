Menu

Video: Pundit names the Man United star who has become “twice the player” this season

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Tony Cascarino has hailed Anthony Martial for becoming “twice the player” this season after showing some hugely improved form for Manchester United.

The France international has always looked a promising young talent at Old Trafford, but there’s no doubt his form took a major down-turn under Jose Mourinho, and it took him some time to recover under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Now, Martial looks a far more complete footballer and has his confidence back, with talkSPORT pundit Cascarino praising him in the video above.

United fans will be pleased with this analysis, and will no doubt be delighted that Martial is finally achieving his full potential.

More Stories Anthony Martial Tony Cascarino