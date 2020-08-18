Video: Hargreaves explains why Lukaku has improved so much since leaving Man United

Former Manchester United manager Owen Hargreaves has spoken out on Romelu Lukaku’s huge improvement since leaving Old Trafford for Inter Milan last summer.

The Belgium international has long been one of the finest forwards in Europe, but his form and confidence seemed to take a real hit during his two seasons at Man Utd.

Speaking about Lukaku now, Hargreaves feels he seemed to carry a heavy burden with him at United…

"I think he got a raw deal at Manchester United." "He felt like he had a point to prove all the time and almost played like he was carrying that burden." Owen Hargreaves considers why it didn't work out for Romelu Lukaku at Old Trafford…#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/UNgDArNHA3 — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 17, 2020

See the video above as the BT Sport pundit suggests there was simply too much of a spotlight on Lukaku during his time with the Red Devils.

The 27-year-old certainly seems to be playing with more freedom now and was superb for Inter last night as they thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the Europa League final.

