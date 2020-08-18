Medical passed: Forward passes medical with Roma despite injury picked up with Chelsea in the FA Cup Final

The decision from some players to sign temporary extensions when they were destined to become free agents was a very risky one, and it looked like everything had gone wrong for Pedro.

The former Chelsea forward agreed to stay until the end of the season despite having no plans to stay longer than that, and it looked like disaster had struck when he picked up a nasty looking injury in the FA Cup final loss to Arsenal.

There was a real danger that he could miss out on a lucrative move if that injury kept him out for a long time, while it would put Chelsea in an awkward position too.

They wouldn’t be under any obligation to keep him on or to help with his recovery, but it would be a bad look for the club if they didn’t.

Thankfully it looks like everything will be fine, as Mundo Deportivo have reported that he’s managed to pass his Roma medical despite the injury.

It sounds like he’ll still be out for a couple of weeks, and it’s expected that the signing will be formally completed next week.