Premier League newcomers hope to bolster their attack by signing Chelsea ace

Although we expect the newly promoted sides to struggle, there is something about Leeds that suggests they should have ambitions beyond mere survival next season.

With Marcelo Bielsa and his coaching staff you know they will prepare more for each game than any other side, while they should also have the financial power and status to attract some decent signings too.

The problem will always be finding a striker who can score on a regular basis at the top level, and players like that aren’t usually available for a reasonable price.

That means they need to take a gamble on a player from abroad, a lower division or someone who is out of favour with a top flight side.

It looks like Leeds are going for the third of those options, and this would be a very interesting move to make:

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their efforts to sell striker Michy Batshuayi after newly-promoted Leeds United registered an interest. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 18, 2020

Batshuayi’s problem is he never gets a run of games, so he always needs to try too hard to impress when he actually gets a chance and that can actually be counter productive.

If Bielsa believes in him then he could be a very good signing – he’s got the pace and power to trouble defences and he’s also a good finisher when he gets chances.

The problem will be getting him to work harder and fitting into the system, but if he buys into Bielsa’s methods then he could have a very fine season indeed.