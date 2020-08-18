Rennes eye shock summer transfer for Arsenal’s David Luiz

French outfit Rennes are reportedly keen on snapping up Arsenal’s David Luiz this summer despite the defender recently signing a new contract with the Gunners.

Luiz, 33, signed a new deal with the Gunners earlier this year extending his current stay with the London club for at least another year, as per BBC Sport.

The experienced defender endured and up and down campaign with Arsenal but did remain a constant figure throughout the season having featured 33 times in all competitions.

Despite Luiz’s recent commitment to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, according to French outlet RMC Sport via A Bola the centre-back has emerged as a surprise summer target for Rennes.

The Brazilian has history with playing in France having spent three years with Ligue 1 champions PSG prior to re-joining Chelsea.

According to the report, Arteta has given the green light for the sale of Luiz which has prompted both clubs to open up talks already.

The news regarding Luiz’s potential departure comes in light of the recent developments in Lille defender’s Gabriel Magalhaes’ transfer saga, according to La Voix du Nord via Sports Witness the 22-year-old centre-back has made Arsenal his preferred summer destination over Manchester United and Everton.