Ronald Koeman’s previous comments hint at possible transfer outcome for Arsenal target Coutinho

It’s amazing how a change of manager can bring about a revival in a player who had been completely written off by a club, and the current situation at Barcelona is very interesting when it comes to Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian star has been sent out on loan to Bayern Munich this season and it looked like he had no future at the Nou Camp, but the arrival of Ronald Koeman could change all of that.

The Daily Star have reported that the Dutchman is very likely to take over at Barcelona after Quique Setien was sacked, and this could be bad news for Arsenal.

They confirm that Arsenal are very interested in Coutinho and it looked like a deal could be done under the previous regime, but Koeman’s arrival could change that.

The point to comments that he made when he was in charge of Everton, and it does sound like he’s a fan of the player.

They confirm that he had previously said that Coutinho was a great player and he could be very useful for Barcelona, so that suggests he will at least get a chance to impress.

Of course it’s possible that Koeman might not take the job and he may have changed his mind on Coutinho too, but it does sound like Arsenal need to start lining up some possible alternatives.