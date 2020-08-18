Lazio haven’t had a great time of things in the transfer market recently, as two high quality signings appeared to fall through when many thought the deal was done.

The highest profile was former Man City midfielder David Silva as reports suggested he had agreed terms and a medical was scheduled, only for Real Sociedad to appear from nowhere to snatch him:

Real Sociedad hijacked David Silva deal! Lazio had a total agreement on a three three years contract and medicals scheduled in Rome. Real Sociedad contacted him secretly. Lazio are furious. Done deal. ?? #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2020

That wasn’t the only disappointment for the Italian side, as a report from Gianluca Di Marzio looked at their attempts to sign Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral.

They suggested that he had been a target for some time and it actually looked like a move was close, but suddenly the talks stalled and now he’s possibly on his way to Valencia instead.

At least there is some hope with Mayoral as he’s not signed with anyone yet, but it appears they aren’t hanging around in their attempts to sign a top quality playmaker.

Reports are emerging that they have made contact with Real Madrid star James Rodriguez, but they will need to find some kind of compromise on his salary to make that happen:

James Rodríguez fue contactado por la Lazio, se negocia sobre todo sobre el sueldo, la ficha no debería ser un problema — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 18, 2020

James isn’t as good as David Silva but there’s no doubt he can be a top quality player, so the Italian side will be hoping it’s a case of third time lucky here.