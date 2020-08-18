Tottenham have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Joe Hart on a free transfer after he left Burnley at the end of last season.
The former Manchester City shot-stopper has had a fine career in the Premier League, and should now provide Spurs with a solid, experienced backup option in goal.
See below for the announcement video from Tottenham as they welcome Hart to north London, with the 33-year-old become their third signing of the summer after moves for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Alfie Devine…
Welcome to Spurs, Joe Hart! ?#THFC ?? #COYS pic.twitter.com/GAFCevjvg6
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 18, 2020
This move follows Chelsea also being linked with Hart in a report from the Sun, though he’s opted to link up with Jose Mourinho’s side instead.
Hart could have been a fine signing for the Blues as well, with Frank Lampard surely in need of more options between the sticks after a poor season from Kepa Arrizabalaga, and with Willy Caballero not looking the most convincing backup either.
