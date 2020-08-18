Transfer blow for Chelsea as high profile summer target ruled out with a long term injury

While it might make sense to gamble on a transfer when a player is coming back from injury, it makes no sense to sign someone who’s just been ruled out for a long time.

It means they won’t be available to you for a decent chunk of the season, and you also run the risk of them not being the same player or needing extra time to return to their previous level.

It’s no secret that Chelsea would like to sign a top quality keeper to take over from Kepa for next season, and the Sun were the latest to link them with Barcelona star Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The German keeper is one of the best in the world and he has the passing ability of an outfield player too, so there’s no doubt that he would be a serious upgrade on Kepa.

It was never clear if a move was likely to happen, but it looks almost impossible now after the German keeper was ruled out for a few months with an injury after surgery:

Frank Lampard still only has Kepa or Willy Caballero to choose from, so the fans will be hoping to see someone arrive, but it’s not going to be ter Stegen after this.