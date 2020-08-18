Transfer headache at Real Madrid as Zidane wants to sell four players but only one wants to go

One of the biggest problems for a manager can be trying to clear out your squad when players are happily under contract.

It all works out fine when clubs are interested in your players and they are also looking to leave, but what happens when they just refuse to go?

We might find out how Zinedine Zidane decides to approach that situation, as Mundo Deportivo indicate he’s having an issue with getting some players to go.

It’s not clear if this is to raise funds for a transfer or just to get rid of some deadwood, the report suggests that Zidane is hoping that Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz will be sold.

The problem with that is James Rodriguez is the only one who wants to leave the club, so hopefully he gets a decent move and manages to show his quality as he enters his final prime years.

As for the other three, they didn’t have great seasons last year and it’s not like Real Madrid have a small squad either, so it’s hard to see them getting any chances in the team.

Luka Jovic is a player who’s in danger of being forgotten about so you have to think a loan move would be a wise option for him, while Mariano was never good enough for Real so he should be looking to play regularly too.

The Gareth Bale situation is well documented and he seems happy to stay and pick up his wage, but it will be interesting to see how this plays out.